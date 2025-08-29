Powerball jackpot hits $1B ahead of Saturday’s drawing

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $1 billion ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball officials reported the jackpot rose from $940 million to $1 billion Friday morning after a review of national ticket sales.

If a winner is chosen during the next drawing, they will have the option to receive annual payments culminating in $1 billion or a lump sum amount of $453.1 million. Both amounts considered are before taxes.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday and will be broadcast live at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The jackpot is the sixth jackpot in Powerball history to breach the $1 billion mark. The highest Powerball jackpot, a whopping $2.04 billion, was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

