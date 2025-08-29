Plane aborts takeoff from Huntsville after crews see engine smoking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An airplane aborted takeoff from Huntsville International Airport on Friday after smoke was seen coming from the engine.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the incident happened just before 11 a.m.

After crews aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 1708 saw smoke coming from the engine, the plane taxied back to the gate, and passengers got off.

Dakota Crosslin was getting ready to tee off at a golf course near the airport, but decided to wait for the plane to take off. That’s when he heard the loud noise, and he said the engine blew.

“It was a little bit loud, it almost sounded like a back burner kicking on,” said Crosslin.

A Delta spokesperson said there were 114 passengers on this plane and 5 crew members.

Don Webster from HEMSI said no one was hurt in this incident.

Officials from Delta released this statement:

“As safety comes before everything else, Delta pilots followed procedures to safely suspend takeoff at low speed after indication of an engine issue. The aircraft returned to the gate and customers are being reaccommodated on other flights to their destinations today. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.”

Crosslin said no passengers were deplaned on the runway, and the plane taxied back to the gate rather quickly.

48 News has reached out to Huntsville International Airport for more information, and we’re still waiting to hear back.

Crosslin said he is glad no one got hurt.

“I’m just glad everyone is safe. They had another plane coming in right behind it, luckily they communicated quickly enough to you know get everyone out of the way safely. ”

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA, and Delta officials say they will cooperate with the FAA in their review.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2025 WAFF. All rights reserved.