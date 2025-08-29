One last scoop of summer with Claireybakes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As August wraps up, Claireybakes is sharing one last summer treat before fall flavors take over.

Her no-churn Oreo and raspberry ice cream uses just five simple ingredients and requires no machine, making it an easy recipe for families to enjoy together.

Whether you stick with Oreos and fruit or swap in your own favorite mix-ins, this creamy creation is a sweet way to celebrate the season’s end.

