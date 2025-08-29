North Carolina man indicted for allegedly sending explicit messages to Alabama teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A North Carolina man was indicted after he allegedly sent explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl in Alabama.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Everette sent several explicit images, engaged in sexual conversation with the child, and also asked her to send photos of herself to him.

The alleged crimes happened on an app called Reality. Authorities said he tried to mask his identity and disclosed false information to the child.

Everette was arrested back in February. He was charged with three counts of transmitting obscene material to a child and one count of electronic solicitation of a child.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2025 WAFF. All rights reserved.