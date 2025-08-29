Man arrested in Decatur on sodomy charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested in Decatur on sodomy charges, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Authorities said on August 5, a sexual abuse incident involving a juvenile was reported to the DPD.

Edgar Hernandez was arrested in Decatur on second-degree sodomy charges, according to the Decatur Police Department. (Decatur Police Department)

During the course of the investigation, police identified Edgar Hernandez as the suspect. A warrant for second-degree sodomy was obtained for his arrest.

On Thursday, Hernandez was located and arrested for his warrant. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and is being held on a $60,000 bond.

