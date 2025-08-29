Lake Guntersville State Park launches new kayaks

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a new way to get out on the water in Guntersville!

Area leaders cut the ribbon on a brand-new kayak launch on Friday.

The brand-new launch is the third launch at Lake Guntersville State Park.

It will allow kayakers to get out on the water quicker than ever before.

Area leaders said the project was funded through a waterway enhancement grant from the Alabama Scenic River Trail.

If you want to try it out, it’s located on State Campground Road in Guntersville.

Area leaders said it’s expected to give dozens of explorers more access to the beautiful Guntersville Lake.

“We have the campground here, so we have a captive audience,” Lake Guntersville State Park Superintendent Heath Puckett said.

“A lot of people don’t bring their own kayaks, so a lot of times they get here, and they want activities, so we have lots of activities here from golf to zip lining, horseback riding, hiking, biking, fishing, of course on the lake, so kayaking has become really popular in the last few years and we’re starting to see more demand.”

Puckett went on to say that with the increase in demand, they’re considering adding even more kayaks around Lake Guntersville in the future.

