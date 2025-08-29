Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation into what caused severe injuries to a Deshler High School student has now been passed to the Franklin County Probation Office and the Madison County District Attorney’s office.

The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers. Borden has been recovering for almost two weeks after he suffered what school officials say was an accident at school.

His stepfather, Drew Van Denvender, has not officially been told what caused his stepson to have skull and facial fractures.

“Accountability, we want that brought to light,” Van Denvender said. “We want people to know what they did to our son. We want to know everybody that was involved that didn’t cooperate. That didn’t help out in the investigation and almost brought speed bumps to the investigation.”

That investigation is now in the hands of the Franklin County Probation Office and the Madison County District Attorney’s office. Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann says he was told there was a conflict of interest with one of the parties in the investigation.

“The appropriate thing to do is to recuse and have another DA’s office step in,” Gann said.

His office received a call early Wednesday from the Colbert County DA’s office informing them of the transfer. Gann says this is not uncommon, with his office having to take over multiple cases from all over the area, including some this year.

“After the investigation is over, we review it to see if there are any criminal charges,” Gann said. “If there are charges, they are brought in that jurisdiction, and we will prosecute them.”

The DA’s office is closed this weekend and Monday for the holiday. Gann says they will begin digging deep come Tuesday.

