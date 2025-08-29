Huntsville’s waterlily weigh-off goes viral

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Botanical Garden recently joined the international Waterlily Weigh-Off competition, where their Victoria “Longwood Hybrid” lily, nicknamed Tori, held more than 176 pounds.

That strength placed Huntsville in the top 5 worldwide.

The weigh-off quickly went viral, with their TikTok video reaching millions of views.

