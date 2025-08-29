Download WAFF 48 Apps
Guntersville mayoral race ends in a tie, another election set for September

The Guntersville mayoral race officially ended in a tie, officials confirmed Friday. The runoff Election set for September 23rd.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Will Eldridge
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2025 at 6:41 PM CDT
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Guntersville mayoral race officially ended in a tie, officials confirmed Friday.

Incumbent Leigh Dollar was facing a challenge from Jeff McLaughlin.

After election night on Tuesday, Dollar was ahead by one vote, 1,062 to 1,061, with provisional ballots left to be counted.

After those were tallied on Friday, the two finished tied.

Now they will face off in a runoff election.

Dollar and McLaughlin both said they will work to earn the votes they need.

“You got to get busy and start all over,” said Dollar.

“We start fresh now, so you got to put this past one behind you. We get a second chance,” Dollar said.

I have been going out every evening knocking on doors in Guntersville," Mclaughlin said.

“I have Knocked on probably fifteen hundred doors. I’ve gotten most of them. There’s still some I haven’t got to so I’m just going to pick up where I left off and get back to work,” Mclaughlin explained.

Another election will be held on September 23 to determine a winner.

