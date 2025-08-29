Google warns 2.5B Gmail users to update passwords after data breach of one of its databases

(Gray News) - Google is advising billions of Gmail users to change their passwords and up their security following a data breach that prompted more aggressive hacking attacks.

Earlier this month, Google reported a breach of one of its Salesforce databases. Google said that the information exposed during the breach was publicly available business information.

According to a report from Fox News, Google stressed customer data was not compromised in the breach. Only the company’s corporate Salesforce system was impacted and not consumer Gmail and Cloud accounts.

However, hackers have used news of the breach to aggressively target Google Cloud and Gmail users, according to the New York Post. Because of this, Google has recommended users update their passwords and add extra security measures such as two-factor authentication.

About 2.5 billion people use Gmail and Google Cloud, according to Fox News.

Google users are advised to be on high alert for suspicious activity. They should be wary of potential phishing schemes, such as emails with links to fake logins. These schemes allow hackers to obtain user data such as usernames and logins.

