Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Google warns 2.5B Gmail users to update passwords after data breach of one of its databases

FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Gmail app on an iPad in Baltimore.
FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Gmail app on an iPad in Baltimore.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2025 at 2:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Google is advising billions of Gmail users to change their passwords and up their security following a data breach that prompted more aggressive hacking attacks.

Earlier this month, Google reported a breach of one of its Salesforce databases. Google said that the information exposed during the breach was publicly available business information.

According to a report from Fox News, Google stressed customer data was not compromised in the breach. Only the company’s corporate Salesforce system was impacted and not consumer Gmail and Cloud accounts.

However, hackers have used news of the breach to aggressively target Google Cloud and Gmail users, according to the New York Post. Because of this, Google has recommended users update their passwords and add extra security measures such as two-factor authentication.

About 2.5 billion people use Gmail and Google Cloud, according to Fox News.

Google users are advised to be on high alert for suspicious activity. They should be wary of potential phishing schemes, such as emails with links to fake logins. These schemes allow hackers to obtain user data such as usernames and logins.

Copyright 2025 Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk