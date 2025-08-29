Download WAFF 48 Apps
Father shot, killed in spray-paint dispute after just dropping his child off at school, police say

A father who had just dropped his child off at school was shot and killed in a confrontation. (Source: WBZ, WITNESS VIDEO (UNNAMED), CNN)
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 5:20 PM CDT
SHREWSBURY, Mass. (WBZ) - An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts father was shot and killed Thursday morning.

Police say the 57-year-old victim had just dropped off his child at school when he confronted a man who was spray-painting a bridge.

According to law enforcement, the father was walking his 6-year-old to a nearby school. On the way back, he spotted a man spray painting a bridge at Jordan Pond.

“He took a picture of the man, and that started an altercation,” Joe Early, Worcester District Attorney, said.

The victim called 911, but police said dispatchers were mid-conversation when they heard shots fired.

Officers were sent to help, but they found a man down already when they arrived at the scene.

The Worcester District Attorney says the father was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 26-year-old suspect eventually surrendered to police in the neighborhood.

Police said they knew the suspect and had dealings with him in recent days.

Joe Bissonnette, a neighbor, says he was previously part of an altercation with the man.

“A couple of days ago, I was pulling out of a parking spot, and he came flying down like doing 50 mph and almost hit me,” he said.

Bissonnette claims the suspect was also involved in a machete attack in Westboro a few years ago.

Police did not immediately release the name of the suspected shooter or the victim. They said it’s unclear if the two knew each other.

Copyright 2025 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

