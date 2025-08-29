Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

‘A disgrace to our community’: 4 arrested after allegedly encouraging fight between kids in Birmingham

4 people arrested in Birmingham for encouraging children to fight
By WBRC Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2025 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2025 at 1:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four women were arrested Thursday after police say they possibly encouraged a fight between middle school students.

According to Birmingham Police, the department’s High Intensity Community Oriented Police Patrol Unit (HICOPP) were called to the Tom Brown Housing Community Thursday, Aug. 28 on a report of a fight involving students from Hays Middle School.

While investigating, police say they learned that several adults may have encouraged the fight between the students.

Police say HICOPP officers arrested 27-year-old Jasmine Heidelberg, 30-year-old Tiara Williams, 31-year-old Khadijah Weaver, and 32-year-old Dianna Young, all who were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say Tiara Williams was also additionally charged with child endangerment.

From left to right: Tiara Williams, Jasmine Heidelberg, Diana Young, Khadijah Weaver
From left to right: Tiara Williams, Jasmine Heidelberg, Diana Young, Khadijah Weaver(Birmingham Police Department)

Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett released a statement Thursday night saying, “This kind of parental neglect is a disgrace to our community and to society as a whole.”

WBRC reached out to Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn’s office for a statement. In response, his office shared the following:

Police say all four suspects were taken to the Birmingham City Jail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2025 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
Iron Man Tournament
Iron Man Tournament
FILE - Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game...
No. 8 Alabama Falls to Florida State in season opener
The 41st Annual Battle for Decatur Civil War Reenactment returned to Decatur this weekend.
41st Annual Battle for Decatur Civil War Reenactment returns
People who have gone through unimaginable tragedy gathered together in Huntsville on Saturday,...
Homicide Survivors Crime Victim Program hosts Annual Peace in the Park Cookout
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
Dayna King was arrested for using a company credit card for unauthorized purchases, according...
Decatur woman arrested for using company credit card for unauthorized purchases
Kristy Jo Janek was arrested and charged with domestic violence burglary, and DUI in...
Woman arrested, charged with domestic violence burglary, DUI in Priceville