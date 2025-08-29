‘A disgrace to our community’: 4 arrested after allegedly encouraging fight between kids in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four women were arrested Thursday after police say they possibly encouraged a fight between middle school students.
According to Birmingham Police, the department’s High Intensity Community Oriented Police Patrol Unit (HICOPP) were called to the Tom Brown Housing Community Thursday, Aug. 28 on a report of a fight involving students from Hays Middle School.
While investigating, police say they learned that several adults may have encouraged the fight between the students.
Police say HICOPP officers arrested 27-year-old Jasmine Heidelberg, 30-year-old Tiara Williams, 31-year-old Khadijah Weaver, and 32-year-old Dianna Young, all who were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say Tiara Williams was also additionally charged with child endangerment.
Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett released a statement Thursday night saying, “This kind of parental neglect is a disgrace to our community and to society as a whole.”
WBRC reached out to Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn’s office for a statement. In response, his office shared the following:
Police say all four suspects were taken to the Birmingham City Jail.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2025 WBRC. All rights reserved.