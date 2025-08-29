‘A disgrace to our community’: 4 arrested after allegedly encouraging fight between kids in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four women were arrested Thursday after police say they possibly encouraged a fight between middle school students.

According to Birmingham Police, the department’s High Intensity Community Oriented Police Patrol Unit (HICOPP) were called to the Tom Brown Housing Community Thursday, Aug. 28 on a report of a fight involving students from Hays Middle School.

While investigating, police say they learned that several adults may have encouraged the fight between the students.

Police say HICOPP officers arrested 27-year-old Jasmine Heidelberg, 30-year-old Tiara Williams, 31-year-old Khadijah Weaver, and 32-year-old Dianna Young, all who were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say Tiara Williams was also additionally charged with child endangerment.

From left to right: Tiara Williams, Jasmine Heidelberg, Diana Young, Khadijah Weaver (Birmingham Police Department)

Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett released a statement Thursday night saying, “This kind of parental neglect is a disgrace to our community and to society as a whole.”

“I have two words- Parental Accountability….. …..Earlier today, a fight took place in the Tom Brown Community involving several children. In response, BPD took swift action by arresting the parents of those involved. This kind of parental neglect is a disgrace to our community and to society as a whole. As adults, we have a responsibility to serve as role models—providing the proper guidance, support, and good example for our children to follow. While BPD is committed to helping parents who are struggling with troubled children, let me be clear: we have zero tolerance for parents who encourage, promote, or facilitate violence among our youth. These swift arrests were made to send a clear message to the few parents who choose to act irresponsibly. It truly takes a village to raise and protect our children. BPD will continue to do its part to support the amazing youth of our city and ensure they have a safe and positive environment to grow in."

WBRC reached out to Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn’s office for a statement. In response, his office shared the following:

“This is an example of why the Council has continued to support community-based violence intervention programs in recent years, especially as it relates to youth programing. In order to further prevent instances like this, we have to provide young people with mentorship, opportunity, and a better path forward. What happened yesterday is extremely troubling and I support BPD’s efforts to hold parents accountable for this reckless and inexcusable situation.”

Police say all four suspects were taken to the Birmingham City Jail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2025 WBRC. All rights reserved.