D.C.’s homeless population caught in crackdown crosshairs

By Molly Martinez
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 3:15 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, at any given time there are about 5 thousand people in the district experiencing homelessness.

President Donald Trump wants to get that number down to zero, but some are concerned at the way he’s going about it.

The President taking to Truth Social saying, “The homeless have to move out IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay but FAR from the Capital.”

Where those places are, is unclear.

“This is part of an authoritarian takeover of D.C. The Trump administration can always find money to throw folks in jail or send more police, but they can’t actually find money to help people when they need it,” said Jesse Rabinowitz, with the National Homelessness Law Center. He believes resources are being misused.

“For one week’s deployment of the DC Guard could end homelessness for 150 people for a year.”

To better understand the problem, The D.C. government is running an audit this week that will track the number of tents in the city, the number of people living in those tents, and the number of people unhoused but not living in shelters.

“About 81 more people have come into shelter. We don’t necessarily know where they came from,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

While increased shelter capacity is one solution, Rabinowitz says the problem is more complex.

“D.C. has opened up some shelters, which is good. But it’s important to note that Donald Trump is not paying for those DC taxpayers. So yet again, DC taxpayers are left footing the bill.”

