Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - There will be additional officers and deputies in attendance at Deshler’s football game on Friday night.

This comes after August Borden was rushed to the hospital, where he was found severely injured on the stairs in front of Deshler High School.

Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was severely injured, and his parents want answers.

Borden was transported to the hospital, where it was discovered that the teen had multiple skull fractures and facial fractures. His parents also told WAFF 48 News that he was unconscious for two days.

August Borden’s parents say that his injuries, multiple skull and facial fractures, were not an accident.

The family and the community want answers about what happened. People have flocked to social media to demand those answers.

Some have also called for a protest against the game on Friday.

On top of that, Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine says threats were made against the school Friday, so Tuscumbia Police asked him to step in and help with extra patrols.

Sheriff Balentine was not a part of the investigation into what happened to Borden, but he says he will have deputies at the game to keep the peace.

He says the students who were not involved in the incident deserve to have this football game.

“All we want to do is keep the temperature down,” Sheriff Balentine said. “We want to let these people be frustrated. Let these people say what they want to say and let due process do what it’s gonna do. But we just don’t want anybody to be injured. We’re here to be a calming element.”

Sheriff Balentine says the community does need to be mindful before coming through and adds to please pray for August and his family.

He says the community needs to come together, now more than ever.

“It’s a tragic event that’s happened, but tonight, let’s just come together as a community,” Balentine said. “Let’s not make a bad situation worse.”

He understands the frustration, but he says it should not interfere with tonight’s game.

“Be frustrated,” Sheriff Balentine said. “Be angry. We understand it but be respectful. Please let’s not have any injuries. Let’s not have anyone get hurt. We’ve got enough people hurt right now. So let’s just pray for this young man, and hopefully he can heal and get past this. Let’s just fall back on the character of the city.”

An investigation was launched by the Tuscumbia Police Department into what happened. Investigators never fully released exactly what happened to Borden or why it happened in the first place. The school released a statement saying that the incident happened after football workouts.

It did involve Borden’s classmates as either the witnesses or subjects, according to the Police Department.

The case was turned over to the Franklin County Juvenile Probation Office with assistance from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

