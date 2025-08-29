Carnival worker at state fair arrested in sex crime sting after arranging to meet teen girl: police

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) - Authorities say an employee of a carnival company at the Nebraska State Fair was arrested Thursday for a sex crime.

Court records show 46-year-old Todd Brown has been charged with using an electronic device to commit sexual assault.

Brown was booked into the Hall County Jail on a $100,000 bond with his next court appearance scheduled for Sept. 18.

Police say the 46-year-old contacted an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media. During the conversation, Brown referred to specific sex acts. He was arrested after arranging a meeting with the undercover officer.

According to state fair officials, Brown was a contract employee for Wade Shows Carnival. A fair spokesperson said no fair guests were involved.

State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr thanked law enforcement for their swift action and said Brown has since been banned from the state fair grounds.

“We want to extend our immense appreciation to Nebraska State Patrol, Double Locked Security and the Lincoln Police Department for their thorough monitoring, quick action, and lock-step communication with the fair,” Parr said in a statement. “Our event continues to be a safe and welcoming place for families to make memories.”

