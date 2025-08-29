Download WAFF 48 Apps
Carabiners recalled because locking mechanism can break, posing risk of injury or death

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said you should immediately stop using a recalled item. (Source: Canva, DCC Gray News)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 3:17 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Batches of carabiners used for climbing and rappelling have been recalled due to a risk of injury or death.

C.A.M.P. has recalled their Nimbus Lock Carabiners, sold in Gun Metal/Green, Gun Metal/Fuchsia and Gun Metal/Blue.

According to the recall alert, the carabiner’s locking mechanism can break, causing the carabiner to not fully close. This could lead to severe injuries or death caused by a fall.

C.A.M.P. has recalled their Nimbus Lock Carabiners, sold in Gun Metal/Green, Gun Metal/Fuchsia and Gun Metal/Blue.
C.A.M.P. has recalled their Nimbus Lock Carabiners, sold in Gun Metal/Green, Gun Metal/Fuchsia and Gun Metal/Blue.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The impacted carabiners were sold individually or in the following sets: Nimbus Lock 3 Pack, the Locker Draw KS, the Energy CR3 Pack, and the Energy Nova Pack. The alert emphasized that only the carabiners included in the sets have been recalled.

The affected carabiners have the batch numbers 10 23, 12 23, 02 24, 09 24, 10 24, 12 24, 01 25, 02 25, and 06 25. The batch numbers can be found at the bottom part of the carabiner.

The carabiners were sold at REI and other stores and online on CAMP-usa.com, REI.com, Amazon.com, and Backcountry.com. They were sold between January 2024 and July 2025.

The recall alert said there have been 21 reports of the locking mechanism breaking, but no reports of injuries.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled carabiners, fill out a recall form found on C.A.M.P.’s website and return the carabiners. C.A.M.P. said they will inspect all recalled carabiners sent in and will return carabiners that pass their inspection.

