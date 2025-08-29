Boaz police arrest burglary suspect who stole several pieces of jewelry

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 20, Chief Detective Doug Ware and Detective Manny Baca executed two search warrants in connection with the arrest of a burglary suspect, according to the Boaz Police Department.

Authorities said these burglaries are believed to have occurred at locations within the City of Boaz, as well as in surrounding communities and counties.

During the search, police confiscated several pieces of jewelry.

If you believe you are a victim of a burglary and can identify your property, contact Chief Detective Doug Ware or Detective Manny Baca with the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812.

