Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

BBB alerts consumers to rising text scams

FTC: Text scams cost Americans $470 million dollars last year
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 2:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — First it was robocalls on landlines, then cell phones, and now text spam and scams are flooding our devices.

Melanie McGovern, spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau (BBB), said reports of text scams are pouring in from across the country.

“From packages being held at the warehouse to, we have a job for you, to there’s an issue with their bank account. Which scares people!” McGovern said. “They’re hoping people are nervous enough to click on a link and start going down a rabbit hole of giving up information.”

Among the many fake texts hitting phones, the BBB said some of the fastest growing involve tolls and even state DMVs.

“A lot of states went to cashless tolls. There are no more toll booths. They’re using gantries and radio frequencies from EZ passes,” she explained. “So, if you’re driving, especially in the summer, and you don’t know that where you went has a toll and you get a text, you might think it’s real! So that’s what scammers are relying on.”

McGovern urged people to pay attention to who is texting them.

“I’ve gotten foreign phone numbers before. I’ve gotten email addresses before,” she shared. “If it’s something that you never signed up for, like, if you get a job text scam and you’re not really looking for a job and you don’t have your resume posted anywhere, that’s a huge red flag.”

Scammers count on people to panic. If a text urges immediate action, be very suspicious.

Never give out personal information, like birthdates or social security numbers, to anyone who contacts you out of the blue.

“And if you do get these texts, even if you don’t lose money, please report it to BBB scam tracker,” McGovern pleaded. “It’s so important for us to have that data.”

To report a suspicious text or call, visit the BBB Scam Tracker or file a complaint to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Copyright 2025 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk