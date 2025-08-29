Download WAFF 48 Apps
Athens Police Department honors Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with gold badges

Athens Police are going gold this September to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
By Tatyana White
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2025 at 5:43 PM CDT
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police are going gold this September to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Officers will trade their traditional badges for gold ones.

The color symbolizes the fight against pediatric cancer.

Advocates said “going gold” helps raise awareness and hope for kids and families battling the disease.

Athens Chief of Police Anthony Pressnell said he hopes the visible change sparks more conversations in the community and shows their support.

“It lets the kids and the city and county know we’re thinking of you, we’re praying for you, we want you to beat this, and we’re one of your biggest fans,” Chief Pressnell said.

The National Cancer Institute reports that in 2024 alone, nearly 15,000 children were diagnosed with cancer.

Department leaders said initiatives like these prove that police are standing in support of these patients every day.

