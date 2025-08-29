Download WAFF 48 Apps
Armyworms invading parts of North Alabama

A pesky species of caterpillar have returned once again, with the goal of eating landscape.
By Matthew King
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 12:08 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pesky species of caterpillar have returned once again, with the goal of eating landscape.

Armyworms are known to consume grass blades, hayfields, and pastures.

They get their name for traveling and eating in packs.

According to Lilly Oaks with Alabama Extension, they are commonly found in Bermuda grass, which is common in areas of North Alabama.

Oaks said if armyworms are already feeding, you no longer can prevent them.

“They normally just feed on the grass blade or the rhizomes, so control is not normally as important at that point because they’ve already done the damage and they won’t begin to fade out,” she said. “You can begin to do some watering to your lawn and wait about 4-6 weeks to see your lawn recover.”

Oaks said the biggest concern for the bug is when they feed on pastures or hayfields, something people rely on for income.

She recommended that farmers invest in insecticides to prevent them from spreading.

“To prevent, it would be best to apply insecticides ahead of the caterpillar forming so those eggs are laid,” she said. “It’s best to spray insecticide treatments then, and you can reach out to the extension office for more suggestions on insecticide treatment.”

Alabama Extension charted several reports of armyworms in 2025 by county.

According to data, Marshall County saw the most sightings, with at least 6.

