Alleged road rage shooter charged with murder after 17-year-old expecting mother dies

The agency and family members confirmed the 17-year-old who died was Katelynn Strate. (Source: WVUE)
By Ken Daley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 2:05 PM CDT
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The man accused of a weekend road rage shooting in Louisiana that killed a teen girl is facing a second-degree murder charge.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old girl was shot in the head during the confrontation and died on Tuesday after being removed from life support.

The agency and family members confirmed the 17-year-old who died was Katelynn Strate.

Authorities said Strate was seven months pregnant when she was shot by 54-year-old Barry West on Sunday morning near Ponchatoula. Her unborn baby, at 28 weeks, was saved by an emergency C-section and “continues to do well under medical care,” the sheriff’s office said.

Strate’s family said the teen became an organ donor after it was determined she would not recover from her gunshot injury.

According to deputies, West fired shots into a Ford Expedition occupied by three people, including Strate as a passenger, in what they are calling a road rage shooting on North Hoover Road.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the Expedition and West, who was in a Dodge truck, were going in the same direction but began tailgating and “brake-checking” each other.

West allegedly told investigators he thought occupants of the Ford shot at him first and that he defended himself by returning fire, but detectives and deputies said they determined no other shots were fired and no weapon was found in the Ford.

Social media posts claimed West was a former TPSO deputy, but the agency said that has not been verified as true.

“Records dating back as far as our system currently allows [2007] do not show any employees with the last name West,” the agency said.

Investigators said the shooting remains under investigation and if anyone has any further information, they should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.

Family members said funeral arrangements for Strate are pending.

Copyright 2025 WVUE via Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

