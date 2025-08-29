Alabama Law Enforcement Agency mourns loss of K-9 Bella

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the unexpected passing of K-9 Bella on Friday.

Bella died after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday.

She served the citizens of Alabama for several years and died at the age of 7. She passed away peacefully in the arms of her partner.

Her partner, Sr. Trooper Seahorn, remembers Bella fondly.

“This is, without a doubt, one of the hardest times of my life. Not only was Bella my faithful partner, but she was also mine and my family’s best friend,” Seahorn said. “From family vacations and simple trips to the store to sitting on the sidelines of a school ball game, she was with us every minute of every day. She enjoyed life to the fullest and taught us to do the same.”

One of Bella’s more notable cases happened last month when she and Seahorn made a large drug seizure following a traffic stop in Marion County. The seizure turned up five bags of THC gummies and four duffel bags filled with marijuana, totaling 150 pounds of marijuana and 30 pounds of THC edibles.

“K-9 Bella exemplified the very best of what it means to serve,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. ”Her unwavering dedication, incredible skill and genuine love for people set her apart. The trust and teamwork she shared with her handler were inspiring and stand as a testament to what makes the ALEA K-9 Unit so special. We are grateful for the profound impact she made on our Agency and the citizens of Alabama."

ALEA added that Bella had a big personality and a love for people that left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

