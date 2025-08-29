18-year-old man and his mother accused of sex trafficking teen girl he met at a party

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) — A man and his mom have been arrested in Arizona after police say they sex-trafficked a teen girl in the Phoenix area.

According to Phoenix police, the alleged trafficking involving a 15-year-old girl occurred between July 31 and Aug. 10 after the man met her at a party.

Court documents obtained Wednesday detailed the arrest of 18-year-old Semaj Williams, who faces multiple felony counts of child sex trafficking. His mother, identified as Ranisha Williams, also faces a child sex trafficking charge.

Semaj Williams (left) and Ranisha Williams (right) have been booked into the Maricopa County jail. (Arizona's Family)

Arresting paperwork detailed that the victim was found near 27th and Campbell avenues, just off the infamous corridor known as “The Blade,” which is notorious for illegal sex work. Police noted the girl was “dressed to attract.”

“Beyond unusual,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said. “We take it very seriously when we see someone this age, and we’re going to step in right away.”

When interviewed by detectives, the girl initially said she was being trafficked before saying she wasn’t sure, but told cops that she was told to work in the area by a friend and boyfriend she had met at a party.

Police said that the host is known to carry out parties that result in underage kids being victimized and assaulted, the documents said.

Text messages revealed that Semaj Williams told the girl that he was going to rent her a room at the Super 8 motel in the area, but told him to hold on because she was with a “trick,” a common nickname for a “John” or sex buyer. At that point, police said the teen would share her location, and Semaj offered to buy her food, telling him to send her the money.

According to court paperwork, she later told Semaj Williams that she had a date and was “making money” before saying to use Apple Pay and send some more cash. A while later, he reportedly said that if she can “do more than to do it,” according to court paperwork.

Detectives said that both of them continue to check in, telling her, “If you get 1,000 before 11, I can come break ts off.” He also reportedly told the girl to increase her prices because of other girls and women working in the area. They also discussed whether their 50-50 (splitting) agreement was still OK, police said.

In one instance, the girl described in texts that she was “hiding from the police” and explained that another girl had been arrested near her, the documents said.

Semaj Williams was arrested on Tuesday, and once questioned, he allegedly admitted to knowing the girl and renting the motel room, but said he believed she was between the ages of 18 and 20.

While he said she was with him in the room, he denied it being used for prostitution. Later during the interview, Semaj Williams reportedly said that he knew she was a prostitute and met her at a party and began texting from there.

Investigators also asked about a video in which Semaj Williams said how much the girl had to make, but told detectives that it was a “joke for Instagram.”

Authorities also questioned the text messages found on the phone, including the splitting agreement, and Semaj Williams admitted that he would drive her out to 27th Avenue and to “dates” he believed she had set up through her online ads.

In total, Semaj Williams said they made between $8,000 $10,000, and they spent it on “weed, food and nonsense.”

As for Ranisha Williams, detectives said texts showed that she would reportedly coordinate Uber rides for the girl along that stretch known for prostitution and that her apartment was used for some of those dates. At times, she allegedly would give the victim rides herself as well.

A picture of Ranisha Williams was also found on the Venmo profile where money for the “dates” would be exchanged, and that account was also linked to the escort ads. For those reasons, police recommended she be charged with child sex trafficking.

Semaj Williams and Ranisha Williams were booked into the Maricopa County jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

Phoenix police credited its Real Time Operations Center in the area for the arrests. Officials say that since it opened last spring, the added tech has increased safety and improved response times.

“It’s the epitome of a victim, and as a community, we should be outraged by something like this. What this person experienced and really how she was taken advantage of, not treated like a human being,” Scherer said.

