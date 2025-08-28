Former Henagar cop indicted on child porn charges

HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Henagar police officer was indicted on five counts related to child pornography.

Joshua Kwon, who has since been relieved of his duties with the Henagar Police Department, was arrested in April.

An investigation into Kwon began after investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a social media account that was used to share child pornography.

Authorities said the probe led them to Kwon after reviewing IP addresses, electronic devices, and speaking with witnesses.

Kwon’s alleged crimes took place on Kik Messenger, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Henagar police chief Randall Smith called Kwon’s arrest a “sad day” for law enforcement.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2025 WAFF. All rights reserved.