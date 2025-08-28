Download WAFF 48 Apps
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire

Dakota Daly and his son, Jayden Daly, were killed in an early morning house fire in Limestone County early Thursday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Noah Cowell
Published: Aug. 28, 2025 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2025 at 6:41 AM CDT
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jennifer Griffin’s life changed in an instant late Wednesday night when a fire tore through her family’s home on Highway 251.

She and her husband, Dakota Daly, who lived with three of their sons, woke up late Wednesday night to a popping sound before opening their bedroom door to a billow of black smoke.

Griffin said Dakota’s first instinct was to get her and their 6-month-old to safety.

“I didn’t know what to do. I mean, I didn’t, so I tossed him out and Dakota pushed me out,” she recalled.

Dakota stayed inside to try to rescue their 7-year-old son, Jayden. Neither made it out.

“He gave his life for us. I mean, to me, that’s a hero,” Griffin said.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, she urged them to rescue her son, but by the time they got him and Dakota out, it was too late.

“Jayden was just this perfect kid. He was so sweet and loving and caring, and he just… he was the best kid I ever had,” she said.

Griffin managed to escape with her 9-year-old and 6-month-old sons. Her teenage son, who lives with his grandparents next door, was also safe. But the family lost everything inside the home—and they don’t have insurance to cover it.

Now, the community is stepping in to help.

“We’ve rallied together here in this community with North Alabama Bank and Ardmore Neighborhood Bridges program to try to raise funds and meet the needs of the family because they lost everything,” a community leader said. “We’re getting everything set up and we’ve had great community support this morning, helping us every way they could.”

Donations for the family can be made through GoFundMe, Neighborhood Bridges or at any North Alabama Bank under Griffin’s name.

