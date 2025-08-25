48 Blitz WEEK 1: Full list of high school football games across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

GAME OF THE WEEK: Austin at Decatur

Week 1's 48 Blitz Game of the Week is the Battle of Decatur feating the Austin Black Bears and the Decatur Red Raiders. (WAFF)

Thursday, August 28

Pisgah, 28 at Fyffe, 60

Madison County, 41 at St. John Paul II, 24

Muscle Shoals, 34 at Florence, 7

Friday, August 29

Asbury, 20 at Gaylesville, 56

Shoals Christian at Brilliant

Hackleburg, 24 at Lynn, 13

Tharptown at Waterloo

North Sand Mountain, 43 at Ider, 0

Cherokee, 16 at Woodville, 40

Douglas, 42 at Susan Moore, 16

Valley Head, 14 at Section, 6

Addison, 57 at Decatur Heritage, 0

Elkmont, 6 at Lexington, 48

Lamar County, 8 at Red Bay, 41

Tanner, 21 at Colbert County, 44

Central Florence, 10 at Lauderdale County, 26

Vina, 0 at Brindlee Mountain, 41

Phil Campbell, 26 at Hamilton, 42

Arab, 0 at Cherokee County, 25

West Morgan, 47 at Brooks, 21

Wilson, 45 at Danville, 14

Hatton, 28 at Deshler, 35

West Limestone, 7 at East Lawrence, 20

New Hope, 42 at DAR, 28

Madison Academy, 49 at Randolph, 7

Plainview, 26 at Westminster Christian, 17

Clements, 6 at Ardmore, 48

Hazel Green, 19 at East Limestone, 14

Rogers, 14 at Lawrence County, 26

Brewer, 13 at Priceville, 40

Mars Hill Bible, 47 at Russellville,19

Fort Payne, 10 at Guntersville, 21

Cleburne County, 14 at Sardis, 27

North Jackson, 0 at Scottsboro, 28

Cullman, 20 at Mortimer Jordan, 21

Huffman, 21 at Columbia, 10

Jackson-Olin, 8 at Hartselle, 46

Athens, 10 at Buckhorn, 16

Huntsville, 23 at Mae Jemison, 6

Boaz, 31 at Albertville, 10

Lee, 28 at Bob Jones, 50

