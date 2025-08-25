48 Blitz WEEK 1: Full list of high school football games across the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -
GAME OF THE WEEK: Austin at Decatur
Thursday, August 28
Madison County, 41 at St. John Paul II, 24
Muscle Shoals, 34 at Florence, 7
Friday, August 29
Asbury, 20 at Gaylesville, 56
Shoals Christian at Brilliant
Hackleburg, 24 at Lynn, 13
Tharptown at Waterloo
North Sand Mountain, 43 at Ider, 0
Cherokee, 16 at Woodville, 40
Douglas, 42 at Susan Moore, 16
Valley Head, 14 at Section, 6
Addison, 57 at Decatur Heritage, 0
Elkmont, 6 at Lexington, 48
Lamar County, 8 at Red Bay, 41
Tanner, 21 at Colbert County, 44
Central Florence, 10 at Lauderdale County, 26
Vina, 0 at Brindlee Mountain, 41
Phil Campbell, 26 at Hamilton, 42
Arab, 0 at Cherokee County, 25
Hatton, 28 at Deshler, 35
West Limestone, 7 at East Lawrence, 20
New Hope, 42 at DAR, 28
Madison Academy, 49 at Randolph, 7
Plainview, 26 at Westminster Christian, 17
Hazel Green, 19 at East Limestone, 14
Rogers, 14 at Lawrence County, 26
Mars Hill Bible, 47 at Russellville,19
Fort Payne, 10 at Guntersville, 21
Cleburne County, 14 at Sardis, 27
North Jackson, 0 at Scottsboro, 28
Cullman, 20 at Mortimer Jordan, 21
Huffman, 21 at Columbia, 10
Jackson-Olin, 8 at Hartselle, 46
Huntsville, 23 at Mae Jemison, 6
Boaz, 31 at Albertville, 10
Lee, 28 at Bob Jones, 50
