Stay on track with Burn Boot Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s a place to find community, support, and strength. Burn Boot Camp is a group fitness program offering challenging 45-minute workouts and ficus meetings to keep you on track.

Explore a variety of classes at Burn Boot Camp (Burn Bootcamp Jones Valley Facebook)

You can get 4 weeks of Burn Boot Camp for just $69 right now and with features such as a floating floor, workout variety, and complimentary child watch, there’s no better time to sign up!

Local Locations:

- Madison, AL: 5510 Promenade Point Parkway, Madison, AL 35758

- Jones Valley, AL: 2030 Cecil Ashburn Drive SE, Suite 105, Huntsville, AL 35802

- Spring Hill, TN: 2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Suite C-7, Spring Hill, TN 37174

- COMING SOON: Central Madison, AL location at 92 Shorter Street, Suite D, Madison, AL 35758

To find the closest location to you and to explore membership, visit burnbootcamp.com.

