Potent storm system to bring heavy rainfall and 50+ mph wind gusts tonight into Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We have some breaks in the clouds early this morning with very chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s, heavier coats will be needed when heading out for work and school.

Early sunshine will give way to increasing cloud cover as we go through late morning into the afternoon, high temperatures today will be in the low to middle 50s. Tonight into Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days as a potent storm system moves in from the southwest. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all counties from 3PM today through 6PM Tuesday. A strong south wind sustained between 10 to 25 miles per hour will increase into the late afternoon and evening with wind gusts potentially exceeding 50 miles per hour later tonight, this has the potential to cause isolated power outages across the Tennessee Valley. Make sure you secure any loose outdoor items and holiday decorations.

Rain showers will become widespread late tonight and continue into the overnight hours. Rainfall will likely be most intense through the morning commute on Tuesday and ponding will be expected on the roads. Rainfall totals with this powerful storm system will range from 1.5 to 3 inches and isolated flooding is expected. The heaviest rainfall will begin to taper off by Tuesday at noon with lingering cloud cover and gusty winds. As temperatures begin to fall Tuesday evening, there is a chance of seeing a brief wintry mix or snow flurries with little to no impacts based on the above freezing surface temperatures.

Wednesday will be breezy and colder with high temps in the middle to upper 40s. The First Alert is out for Friday as we are tracking another strong winter system that will bring yet another round of widespread rainfall and strong wind gusts, check back for the latest.

