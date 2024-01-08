Portion of Old Gurley Rd. in Huntsville to close for 9 months

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Old Gurley Road in Huntsville will close for nine months beginning on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

City officials said the roadway between Moores Mill and Shields Roads will be closed to through traffic for a construction project.

There will be traffic control in place to notify motorists. Businesses in the surrounding area will remain open and accessible.

Map of road closure construction on Old Gurley Road (City of Huntsville)

