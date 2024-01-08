Portion of Old Gurley Rd. in Huntsville to close for 9 months
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Old Gurley Road in Huntsville will close for nine months beginning on Wednesday at 7 a.m.
City officials said the roadway between Moores Mill and Shields Roads will be closed to through traffic for a construction project.
There will be traffic control in place to notify motorists. Businesses in the surrounding area will remain open and accessible.
