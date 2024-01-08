Deals
Portion of Old Gurley Rd. in Huntsville to close for 9 months

Road Closure
Road Closure(wcjb)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Old Gurley Road in Huntsville will close for nine months beginning on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

City officials said the roadway between Moores Mill and Shields Roads will be closed to through traffic for a construction project.

There will be traffic control in place to notify motorists. Businesses in the surrounding area will remain open and accessible.

Map of road closure construction on Old Gurley Road
Map of road closure construction on Old Gurley Road(City of Huntsville)

