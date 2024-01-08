Deals
Movement Monday: Stretches for avoiding gym injuries

Tyler from Stretch Zone shares stretches to avoid injuries in the gym
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If your resolution for 2024 is to get back into the gym, take notes. While activity in the gym may be great for your body, failing to stretch before and after a workout can be harmful. Luckily, Stretch Zone has some stretches to help avoid injuries!

Most common gym injuries seen by Stretch Zone:

- Back pain or Strain

- Pulling the Hamstring or the Groin

- Rotator Cuff Tears

Pre and post-workout stretches that risk of injury:

Pre-workout stretches:

-Arm Swings

- Lunges (forward and lateral)

Post-workout stretches:

- Chest opener

- Seated Spinal Twist

