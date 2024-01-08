Deals
Marshall Co. man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Blount Co.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights
By Kate Norum
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Marshall County died on Friday afternoon following a single-vehicle wreck in Blount County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Alabama 79 near mile marker 40 when a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by a 25-year-old of Grant, Steven P. Winston, left the road and struck a tree.

ALEA said Winston was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three other passengers in the Chevrolet, Hunter C. Nickell, 23; Braden T. Nickell, 22; and Noah C. Burns, 22, all of Grant. All of the passengers were injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital (UAB) for treatment.

Nickell and Burns were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

