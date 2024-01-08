Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Man arrested after stabbing 2 in Shiloh community

Ballard Eugene Pennington, Jr.
Ballard Eugene Pennington, Jr.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been arrested after an assault at a residence in the Shiloh community on Sunday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Rainsville Police Department officers responded to a residence on Dawson Avenue regarding an assault with a knife.

One of the deputies spotted a man who was seen fleeing the scene on foot and detained him. The deputy and Rainsville officers headed to the residence and found two victims suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that treatment was rendered by the responding deputies and officers and DeKalb Ambulance Service. DeKalb County Investigators and Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics Analysts are continuing to investigate the incident.

After an investigation by the DeKalb County Criminal Investigation Division, 52-year-old Ballard Eugene Pennington, Jr., of Rainsville, was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence 1st (x2) which is a Class A Felony.

The sheriff’s office said this remains an ongoing investigation and other charges may be forthcoming.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer indicted for murder in connection to death of Steve Perkins
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Ja’Marious Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported...
Pistol-whipped, kidnapped and beaten: Details emerge in Ja’Marious Logan case
Kelly Wooten, a woman wanted in connection to a shooting, has been taken into custody.
Marshall County shooting suspect taken into custody after standoff

Latest News

Huntsville house fire
Family displaced after house fire in Huntsville
Vulcan Rocket Launch
Looking ahead to Monday morning’s Vulcan rocket launch
Dillon Herrington, the Madison man nicknamed the MAGA Lumberjack, has been indicted on a rape...
Madison man known as the ‘MAGA Lumerjack’ denied bond in rape case
Shannon Stewart, Brittany Scoggins
Winston Co. mom charged in connection with baby’s death, father charged with capital murder