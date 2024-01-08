Man arrested after stabbing 2 in Shiloh community

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been arrested after an assault at a residence in the Shiloh community on Sunday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Rainsville Police Department officers responded to a residence on Dawson Avenue regarding an assault with a knife.

One of the deputies spotted a man who was seen fleeing the scene on foot and detained him. The deputy and Rainsville officers headed to the residence and found two victims suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that treatment was rendered by the responding deputies and officers and DeKalb Ambulance Service. DeKalb County Investigators and Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics Analysts are continuing to investigate the incident.

After an investigation by the DeKalb County Criminal Investigation Division, 52-year-old Ballard Eugene Pennington, Jr., of Rainsville, was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence 1st (x2) which is a Class A Felony.

The sheriff’s office said this remains an ongoing investigation and other charges may be forthcoming.

