Madison man known as the ‘MAGA Lumberjack’ denied bond in rape case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man known as the MAGA Lumberjack has been denied bond.

Dillon Herrington is facing a first-degree rape charge in Limestone County.

According to court documents, Herrington engaged in “sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex, who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.”

The victim said that she and Herrington were out with a group of friends drinking at a bar in Madison. She is accusing him of raping her while she was drunk and could not consent.

“The circumstances of the offense, if true, are appalling,” a bond order from Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise explained.

Wise also wrote that Herrington was in violation of his release issued by the federal government at the time of his arrest in the rape case.

“Among these conditions, [Herrington] was ordered to refrain from violating federal, state, and local law, and was further ordered to abstain from the use of alcohol,” Wise wrote. “Rather than abiding by these terms, [Herrington] decided to hang out at a bar into the wee hours of the night, consume alcohol, and pursue women.”

Herrington earned his nickname after surveillance footage captured him in a “Make American Great Again” hat and throwing a piece of lumber in the direction of members of law enforcement during the January 6, 2021 Capitol Breach.

Herrington pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers last June. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release in connection to the Capitol Breach last month.

WAFF 48 reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to see when Herrington’s federal sentence was due to begin. In the meantime, he remains in the Limestone County Jail.

Herrington has an arraignment in the rape case on April 3.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.