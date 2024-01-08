Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Looking ahead to Monday morning’s Vulcan rocket launch

The Vulcan rocket will be shipped on a cargo ship to Cape Canaveral.
The Vulcan rocket will be shipped on a cargo ship to Cape Canaveral.(WAFF)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - All eyes will be on the Decatur-built Vulcan rocket, set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 1:18am Monday morning.

Jeremy Nails, president of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, says the launch adds an exciting new chapter for the future of the United Launch Alliance (ULA).

“This community is going to rally behind that launch,” he said. “And when it does go up successfully, we’re going to be some of the biggest cheerleaders in the nation.”

The Vulcan rocket is a product of Decatur manufacturing, but the entire state had a hand in contributing to this proud moment.

“They’ve got over 150 suppliers throughout Alabama. Not all of them are in North Alabama. There’re millions of dollars with those suppliers, millions of jobs tied to those suppliers. It’s just another piece of the impact they have,” Nails said.

It’s not just Alabama. ULA is the largest rocket manufacturer in the country, so the scope of their economic impact reaches the entire country.

“It’s estimated that ULA provides about 12.9 billion dollars in economic impact to our nation. And that’s centered here, manufacturing facilities in Decatur, Alabama, with their headquarters in Colorado. So to be a part of tomorrow’s launch is really exciting for everybody in this community,” he said.

If the overnight launch is a success, the Vulcan rocket will eventually take the place of Atlus V rocket that has been in use since 2002.

A successful launch also means production from ULA will ramp up, producing even more Vulcan rockets.

Vulcan will play a big role in national security missions and commercial ventures, such as deploying Amazon’s broadband satellites.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer indicted for murder in connection to death of Steve Perkins
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Ja’Marious Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported...
Pistol-whipped, kidnapped and beaten: Details emerge in Ja’Marious Logan case
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Guntersville homeless popluation
Homeless population in Guntersville continues to increase, leaders say
Decatur Housing Authority
Decatur Housing Authority awards bid to end discrimination settlement
Steve Perkins panel in Decatur for civil justice
Panel held at Decatur’s Princess Theater following murder indictment for officer involved in Steve Perkins’ death
Charlyia Sears
Huntsville police find missing 12-year-old girl safe