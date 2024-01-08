Looking ahead to Monday morning’s Vulcan rocket launch

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - All eyes will be on the Decatur-built Vulcan rocket, set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 1:18am Monday morning.

Jeremy Nails, president of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, says the launch adds an exciting new chapter for the future of the United Launch Alliance (ULA).

“This community is going to rally behind that launch,” he said. “And when it does go up successfully, we’re going to be some of the biggest cheerleaders in the nation.”

The Vulcan rocket is a product of Decatur manufacturing, but the entire state had a hand in contributing to this proud moment.

“They’ve got over 150 suppliers throughout Alabama. Not all of them are in North Alabama. There’re millions of dollars with those suppliers, millions of jobs tied to those suppliers. It’s just another piece of the impact they have,” Nails said.

It’s not just Alabama. ULA is the largest rocket manufacturer in the country, so the scope of their economic impact reaches the entire country.

“It’s estimated that ULA provides about 12.9 billion dollars in economic impact to our nation. And that’s centered here, manufacturing facilities in Decatur, Alabama, with their headquarters in Colorado. So to be a part of tomorrow’s launch is really exciting for everybody in this community,” he said.

If the overnight launch is a success, the Vulcan rocket will eventually take the place of Atlus V rocket that has been in use since 2002.

A successful launch also means production from ULA will ramp up, producing even more Vulcan rockets.

Vulcan will play a big role in national security missions and commercial ventures, such as deploying Amazon’s broadband satellites.

