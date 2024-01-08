Huntsville city leaders look to relieve traffic with Northern Bypass project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As Huntsville’s population grows, so does the traffic on the roadways. To help relieve the congestion, city leaders have officially started construction on the Northern Bypass.

The multi-million dollar project is 20 years in the making and will eventually create a loop around the city. However, this is just the first step in a much bigger plan.

The first phase of the bypass will connect Pulaski Pike to North Parkway, which is under construction. The second phase will connect North Parkway to Winchester Road, which is under design.

Later on, they will begin constructing the eastern and southern bypass, as the western portion has already been completed.

Construction officially began on phase one back in November just west of Derwent Lane and it is not currently impacting traffic. Kathy Martin, Director of City Engineering, said eventually there will be growing pains but it will make resident’s commute much easier.

“To allow residents from north Huntsville and north of Huntsville to have direct access to the interstate on the west side of town and directly to Redstone Arsenal without going through the core of our city, which would be the parkway and the 565 interchange downtown,” Martin said. “Then you’re talking hundreds of thousands of people that could benefit from this connector road that is really going to be a four-lane limited access highway.”

The city council recently voted to hire an engineering firm to accelerate the project and stay on track with the three-year projected timeline for completion.

“Consultants often help us where we don’t have enough manpower or experience in order to do certain things to assure that we’re meeting all of the state and federal requirements for the funding source so we can get properly reimbursed when the work is done,” Martin said.

The project is a part of the city’s ‘Restore our Roads’ initiative, working hand in hand with the state of Alabama. The City of Huntsville awarded a $33 million contract to the Wiregrass Construction Company.

