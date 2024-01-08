Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Family displaced after house fire

Crews respond to a fire at a home on Lex Circle in Huntsville
Crews respond to a fire at a home on Lex Circle in Huntsville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people are without a home after a fire Sunday night in southwest Huntsville.

The 911 call went out just after 7 p.m. for the fire on Lex Circle. That’s just north of the Huntsville Botanical Gardens.

We’re told everyone inside the home made it out safely. Fire officials on the scene could not confirm what started the fire at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer indicted for murder in connection to death of Steve Perkins
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Ja’Marious Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported...
Pistol-whipped, kidnapped and beaten: Details emerge in Ja’Marious Logan case
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

The Vulcan rocket will be shipped on a cargo ship to Cape Canaveral.
Looking ahead to Monday morning’s Vulcan rocket launch
Guntersville homeless popluation
Homeless population in Guntersville continues to increase, leaders say
Decatur Housing Authority
Decatur Housing Authority awards bid to end discrimination settlement
Steve Perkins panel in Decatur for civil justice
Panel held at Decatur’s Princess Theater following murder indictment for officer involved in Steve Perkins’ death