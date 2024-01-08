Deals
Family displaced after house fire in Huntsville

Four people are without a home after a fire Sunday night in southwest Huntsville.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people are without a home after a fire Sunday night in southwest Huntsville.

The 911 call went out just after 7 p.m. for the fire on Lex Circle. That’s just north of the Huntsville Botanical Gardens.

We’re told everyone inside the home made it out safely. Fire officials on the scene could not confirm what started the fire at this time.

