Family displaced after house fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people are without a home after a fire Sunday night in southwest Huntsville.

The 911 call went out just after 7 p.m. for the fire on Lex Circle. That’s just north of the Huntsville Botanical Gardens.

We’re told everyone inside the home made it out safely. Fire officials on the scene could not confirm what started the fire at this time.

