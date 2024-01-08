Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

6-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in her driveway

A 6-year-old girl in Mississippi was struck and killed in her own driveway, authorities said.
By WDAM Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl died in Mississippi after being hit by a vehicle in her driveway, according to police.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a girl being struck by a vehicle around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, in Raleigh, Mississippi.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the child was dead.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated first responders emergency management and paramedics for their swift and compassionate response to the scene,” Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said. “We urge everyone to hold the family and friends of this precocious little girl in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer indicted for murder in connection to death of Steve Perkins
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Ja’Marious Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported...
Pistol-whipped, kidnapped and beaten: Details emerge in Ja’Marious Logan case
Kelly Wooten, a woman wanted in connection to a shooting, has been taken into custody.
Marshall County shooting suspect taken into custody after standoff

Latest News

Huntsville house fire
Family displaced after house fire in Huntsville
MAGA lumberjack denied bond
Madison man known as the ‘MAGA Lumerjack’ denied bond in rape case
Vulcan Rocket Launch
Looking ahead to Monday morning’s Vulcan rocket launch
Marshall Co. man dies in Blount Co. wreck
Marshall Co. man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Blount Co.
Dillon Herrington, the Madison man nicknamed the MAGA Lumberjack, has been indicted on a rape...
Madison man known as the ‘MAGA Lumberjack’ denied bond in rape case