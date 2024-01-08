48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Late Monday Into Tuesday

Clouds have thinned throughout the day and many locations this afternoon are seeing some peeks of sunshine. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 40s to low 50s and winds will stay relatively light through the evening hours. Tonight, it will be mainly clear and cold with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday, plan on increasing clouds with increasing wind through the afternoon. Expect sustained winds up to 25-30 mph out of the southeast with high temperatures climbing into the low and mid 50s. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for all counties in the Tennessee Valley beginning at 3 p.m. and continue through 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Rain arrives during the evening and rain will be very heavy overnight and into Tuesday morning. That will also be the same timeframe when winds will be at their strongest with gusts as high as 45-50 mph. A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will be in effect for Monday night and Tuesday. The strongest winds and heaviest rainfall will be between midnight and 6 a.m. with rainfall totals amounting up to two and three inches, so localized flooding will be possible. Isolated power outages and downed trees is our main concern, so prepare now and stay weather alert!

The storms will slowly move away Tuesday afternoon and steady rainfall will transition to lighter showers. A few snowflakes may mix in during the evening as colder air races into the area. Wednesday and Thursday will feature dry and mainly sunny conditions. Expect much cooler temperatures Wednesday with afternoon highs staying only in the 40s, but we’ll warm back into the low 50s by Thursday. Heavy rain and more wind is expected Friday with much colder air arriving for the weekend and into next week.

