Winston Co. mom charged in connection with baby’s death, father charged with capital murder

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The parents of a two-month old girl face charges in connection with her death.

Amasia Faith Stewart died Dec. 30. Her father, 33-year-old Shannon Lee Stewart of Double Springs, was charged that night with capital murder.

He is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, chemical endangerment, willful abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child less than 12-years-old.

The baby’s mother, 24-year-old Brittany Cheyenne Scoggins of Double Springs, is charged with chemical endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. She also had a traffic violation.

No other information was released.

