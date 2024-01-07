Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Winston Co. mom charged in connection with baby’s death, father charged with capital murder

Shannon Stewart, Brittany Scoggins
Shannon Stewart, Brittany Scoggins(Winston Co. Jail)
By WBRC Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The parents of a two-month old girl face charges in connection with her death.

Amasia Faith Stewart died Dec. 30. Her father, 33-year-old Shannon Lee Stewart of Double Springs, was charged that night with capital murder.

He is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, chemical endangerment, willful abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child less than 12-years-old.

The baby’s mother, 24-year-old Brittany Cheyenne Scoggins of Double Springs, is charged with chemical endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. She also had a traffic violation.

**Attention** This is an update regarding the death of Amasia Faith Stewart that occurred on the night of December 30th...

Posted by Sheriff's Office Winston County on Friday, January 5, 2024

No other information was released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2024 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer indicted for murder in connection to death of Steve Perkins
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Ja’Marious Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported...
Pistol-whipped, kidnapped and beaten: Details emerge in Ja’Marious Logan case
Kelly Wooten, a woman wanted in connection to a shooting, has been taken into custody.
Marshall County shooting suspect taken into custody after standoff

Latest News

Huntsville house fire
Family displaced after house fire in Huntsville
Vulcan Rocket Launch
Looking ahead to Monday morning’s Vulcan rocket launch
Road Closure
Portion of Old Gurley Rd. in Huntsville to close for 9 months
Construction for Northern Bypass project starting soon
Huntsville city leaders look to relieve traffic with Northern Bypass project