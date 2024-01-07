Some sun today. A First Alert Weather Day Monday night and Tuesday for heavy rain & strong winds.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, plenty of clouds with limited sunshine. The higher chance for some sun will be during the afternoon. Temps in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Tonight, it will be mainly clear and cold. Upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday, increasing clouds with increasing wind. Expect gusts to 25-30 during the afternoon out of the southeast. Rain arrives during the evening and rain will be heavy overnight. That will also be when winds will be at their strongest with gusts as high as 45-50 MPH out of the southeast. A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday night and Tuesday. The strongest winds and heaviest rainfall will be between midnight and 6 A.M. Rainfall totals of 2-3″ possible. Isolated power outages and flooding overnight is a concern. The storms will slowly move away Tuesday afternoon and steady rainfall will transition to lighter showers. A few snowflakes may mix in during the evening as colder races into the area. Wednesday and Thursday, dry and mainly sunny. Much cooler Wednesday, temps only in the 40s. Back to the 50s on Thursday. Heavy rain and more wind expected Friday. Much colder air dives south for the weekend and into next week. Rain and snow showers early next week. Temps for the weekend and early next week will barely reach the 40s during the afternoon with 20s at night.

