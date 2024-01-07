Panel held at Decatur’s Princess Theater following murder indictment for officer involved in Steve Perkins’ death

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday was an opportunity to heal for the Perkins family. At the Princess Theater, their story of tragedy was just one of many.

A panel of speakers took to the stage to share their personal stories of tragedy.

They also shared the stories of hope, as the quest for justice for Steve Perkins turns onto a new chapter following the murder indictment against Mac Marquette, the former Decatur officer who allegedly shot and killed Perkins.

“It’s the hardest feeling in the world to have to go to the graveyard to visit your child. To visit your loved one,” said panel speaker Andrew Joseph Jr., who has lost a son to police brutality.

His family was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa Bay, Florida.

He was one of seven speakers who were called on to answer many questions about their activism, their encounters with injustice, and their fight to end what they believe is an unjust system of policing.

“Steve Perkins’ name was never supposed to die in the city of Decatur,” he said. “It always should be a story of Stephen Perkins somewhere in here. Eons from now because he changed this town and this world overnight.”

Among the panel of speakers was Mona Hardin, the mother of Ronald Greene, who was killed in Louisiana back in 2019 while in police custody.

Hardin says she was originally told her son died in a car accident. An investigation revealed he was stunned, beaten and placed in a chokehold.

Now, her activism leads her to make sure other families don’t have to suffer the way she has.

“Don’t believe what they feed you. Our impacted families... move past that,” she said. Never accept it. Work hard. Never stand still. Keep moving. That’s my ultimate goal; Just to make sure impacted families never have to struggle the way me and my family did.”

Nobody who attended today’s event is satisfied with just one indictment. They all believe this is just the beginning of the next step towards justice.

