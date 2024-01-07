Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Man dies after platform fistfight pushes him in front of subway train

A man has been charged after a fight on a train platform in Philadelphia led to another man's death. (SOURCE: WPVI)
By TMX staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (TMX) -- Police in Philadelphia are seeking witnesses after a man was pushed in front of an oncoming subway train and died following a fistfight on the platform Thursday.

A shocking video shared on social media shows the fight that led to the man’s death at the 34th Street SEPTA station in University City at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim can be seen pinning another man to a column next to the track, holding his hand up as if threatening to hit him, but the words they exchange are unclear. The pinned man then launches two punches at the victim, sending him tumbling backwards onto the track just as a train is pulling into the station.

The train strikes the man almost immediately as screams can be heard throughout the station.

Responding officers ask if anyone saw what led to the deadly fall, and a woman, possibly the one filming, says, “I did.”

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police apprehended the other man at 40th Street station a few blocks away.

SEPTA rerouted subway service to shuttle buses between 40th Street and 30th Street stations four about two hours.

“We don’t know exactly what took place prior to that to initiate this, but it’s being investigated at this point,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi told NBC10.

Along with reviewing surveillance videos, police are asking any additional witnesses to come forward.

Most Read

Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer indicted for murder in connection to death of Steve Perkins
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve
Ja’Marious Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported...
Pistol-whipped, kidnapped and beaten: Details emerge in Ja’Marious Logan case

Latest News

Guntersville homeless popluation
Homeless population in Guntersville continues to increase, leaders say
Decatur Housing Authority
Decatur Housing Authority awards bid to end discrimination settlement
Steve Perkins panel in Decatur for civil justice
Panel held at Decatur’s Princess Theater following murder indictment for officer involved in Steve Perkins’ death
A man has been charged after a fight on a train platform in Philadelphia led to another man's...
Fight between two men leads to one being killed by train, police say