Mainly Dry Weather Through The Rest of The Weekend

Rain ended early this morning, but clouds have stuck with us for most of the day. High temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 40s and low 50s with breezy winds out of the west. A stray shower or even some drizzle is possible this evening, but most locations will stay completely dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows falling into the mid and upper 30s.

Skies will gradually clear throughout the day on Sunday with pops of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal in the mid and upper 40s with mostly clear skies into the evening hours. Overnight lows will be cold in the low and mid 30s, so dress warm before you head out the door Monday morning!

Monday will feature increasing cloud cover again and slightly warmer temperatures with afternoon highs reaching the low and mid 50s. Winds will be breezy at times with occasional gusts upwards of 15 and 20 mph as a powerful storm system approaches from the west. A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect late Monday evening and into Tuesday morning for the threat of strong gusty winds and torrential rainfall. The main severe threat still looks to be displaced well to our south, but damaging non-thunderstorm related wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible for our area. This could lead to downed trees and isolated power outages, so take the time now to prepare. We also will be tracking the threat for heavy rainfall with rainfall totals ranging anywhere from two to four inches and this could result in localized flooding concerns.

Much colder air will push back into the Valley by Tuesday evening and with some isolated to scattered showers still lingering, a wintry mix could occur overnight into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain well above freezing though, so we are not expecting any accumulations or impacts. Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday before another storm system heads our way late in the week on Friday. This system could also bring heavy rain and gusty winds, so please continue to check back for updates and the latest forecast!

