Kitchen Cops spot employee’s bare hands in the salad

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The holiday rush is over, and a majority of restaurants that saw visits from the Kitchen Cops this week had perfectly acceptable scores and no major violations. In fact, there were no scores in Limestone or Morgan counties worth reporting this week. (Lauderdale County did not send us a report due to the New Year’s Holiday)

The only problem spots this week were found in Madison County:

The lowest score is from the City Cafe on Drake Avenue in Huntsville. It gets a 77 due to dirty dishes being stored with clean ones and no time stamps on eggs of shredded cheese. The most flagrant violation came when the inspector saw an employee preparing ready to eat salad with their bare hands. These issues were corrected when the inspector returned a few days later for a follow-up visit.

Jim N Nick’s on Highway 72 in Madison is next up with an 80. There were several fry baskets with broken wires that had to be thrown away. There was also an issue with no temperature registering devices on two different dishwashers. Inspectors also noted a dirty ice machine, potato salad at the wrong temperature and a blocked sink.

Jason’s Deli at Enterprise and University in Huntsville is one point better than Jim N Nick with an 81. There was a sanitizer bucket stored next to bread, a dirty ice machine and no soap or paper towels at a handwashing sink.

Jonathan’s Grille at Clift Farms in Madison gets an 85 due to a dirty ice machine and chicken, cheese and salsa at the wrong temperature.

Jersey Mike’s on Madison Boulevard continues this week’s theme of “Not Great Scores at Eateries Named After Dudes”. It gets an 83 due to dirty soda nozzles, unlabeled chemical bottles and no paper towels at a hand sink.

The Salt Factory Pub at Mid-City had a dishwasher that wasn’t properly sanitizing dishes and 8 day old Salmon tartar in the cooler that had to be thrown away. It got an 83.

The Hardee’s in Huntsville’s 5 Points area was written up for sausage gravy and eggs at the wrong temperature and gets an 84.

