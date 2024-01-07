Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Huntsville police seek public’s assistance in locating missing 12-year-old girl

Charlyia Sears
Charlyia Sears(Huntsville Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Charlyia Sears was last seen on January 6, 2024, at her family’s home on Valley Park Drive in Huntsville. She was last seen wearing an Alabama hoodie and black shorts.

Sears is described as Black, 5′05″ tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her current hairstyle is shown below.

Charlyia Sears' hairstyle
Charlyia Sears' hairstyle(Huntsville Police Department)

Police said Sears may be attempting to travel to Decatur, AL where the family previously lived.

Huntsville police urge people with information on her whereabouts to contact Investigator April Payne at 256-427-5044 or call 256-722-7100.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer indicted for murder in connection to death of Steve Perkins
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve
Ja’Marious Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported...
Pistol-whipped, kidnapped and beaten: Details emerge in Ja’Marious Logan case

Latest News

Guntersville homeless popluation
Homeless population in Guntersville continues to increase, leaders say
Decatur Housing Authority
Decatur Housing Authority awards bid to end discrimination settlement
Steve Perkins panel in Decatur for civil justice
Panel held at Decatur’s Princess Theater following murder indictment for officer involved in Steve Perkins’ death
Guntersville homeless camp on Hwy. 431
Homeless population in Guntersville continues to increase, leaders say