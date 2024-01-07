Huntsville police find missing 12-year-old girl safe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department was seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Charlyia Sears has been located and is safe as of 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Sears was last seen on January 6, 2024, at her family’s home on Valley Park Drive in Huntsville. She was last seen wearing an Alabama hoodie and black shorts.

Sears is described as Black, 5′05″ tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her current hairstyle is shown below.

Charlyia Sears' hairstyle (Huntsville Police Department)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.