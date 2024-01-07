Deals
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
By WAGM News and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM/Gray News) - A 19-year-old died from electrocution after being in a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

Maine State Police say Landen Ouellette, 20, and Curtis Levesque, 19, were in a 2015 Ford F-150 when Oullette lost control of the truck and hit a utility pole that took down power lines.

Oullette and Levesque were able to get out of the truck on their own, but as Levesque was walking back to the truck, he tripped on a downed power line and was electrocuted, according to authorities.

The Frenchville Fire Department and Madawaska Ambulance Service rendered aid to Levesque on the scene but he died as a result of his injuries.

Oullette suffered an electric shock while trying to help Levesque. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

According to authorities, speed and icy road conditions are considered factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

