Steve Perkins’ family celebrate arrest of one officer involved in shooting, say there’s more work to do

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Family and friends of Steve Perkins are pushing forward in the fight for justice.

Former Decatur Police officer Mac Bailey Marquette, one of the officers involved in the death of Perkins, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday. Perkins’ family and friends say that is a win, but there’s a lot more work to do.

“It’s not fair to my daughter, my granddaughters, to let them get away with that,” said Perkins’ father-in-law, Billy Kennedy. He watched as Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced Marquette’s murder charge.

He says he wants to see the other three officers charged for their involvement the night Perkins was shot and killed, especially Sergeant Vance Summers who has the highest rank of the four officers involved.

“How can he not be charged with something, because they could have knocked on the door, they hid in the cars like that and ambushed my son-in-law,” said Kennedy. “I don’t agree with that and that’s all I got to say.”

Another grandfather also weighed in on the announcement. Reginald McKenzie’s grandson Jaiden DeJarnett died in a car crash after being chased by Decatur Police officers and he is glad to see Marquette charged for his actions. Marquette was one of the three officers involved in the chase.

“Steve Perkins and my grandson got the death penalty,” said McKenzie. “So hopefully when it goes to trial, that police officer will face the same justice that Steve Perkins and Jaiden Dejarnett received.”

Perkins’ brother, Nicholas Perkins, says this news could not have come at a better time.

“This is the best birthday present Steve could get seeing that yesterday was his birthday,” said Perkins. “So to receive this type of news on the day we were celebrating him and his life and what he stood for, it was great.”

His family and community organizers are holding events for Steve’s birthday this weekend. There will be a Panel Discussion at noon on Jan. 6 at the Princess Theater in Decatur.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.