Showers end, mostly cloudy today. Dry Sunday, rain and windy early week.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Showers overnight will end early this morning; clouds will linger most of the day. High temps near 50 degrees. A slight chance of a shower tonight, otherwise cloudy. Upper 30s. Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds. High temps around 50 degrees. Sunday night, mostly cloudy and cold. Low to mid 30s.

Monday, any sun would be early in the day, otherwise mostly cloudy. A milder day with temps reaching the mid to upper 50s. Monday night, showers. Low to mid 40s.

A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday for the combination of heavy rain and strong winds. At this time, severe thunderstorms will remain south of our area, but the combination of heavy rain and non-thunderstorm strong winds is a concern. High temperatures around 60 degrees. Tuesday night, evening showers will taper off, possible mixing with a little snow before ending. Temps fall back into the low to mid 30s. Wednesday and Thursday, dry and mainly sunny. Much cooler Wednesday, temps in the 40s. Not as cold Thursday with temps in the 50s. Another storm system will bring a chance of rain on Friday and into NEXT weekend.

